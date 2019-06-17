Former Springboro teacher indicted on 36 sex charges

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - A former Springboro physical education teacher faces a 36-count indictment on gross sexual imposition charges, Warren County Prosecutor Dave Fornshell announced Monday.
At the time of the alleged incidents, John Austin Hopkins, 25, of Springboro was employed by the Springboro Community City Schools as a physical education teacher at Clearcreek Elementary and Springboro Intermediate.
Fornshell is expected to give more details at a news conference in Lebanon at 11 a.m. Monday.
Hopkins taught first and sixth grade at both Clearcreek Elementary and Springboro Intermediate over the past school year.
He was put on administrative leave in March when the school district began investigating allegations of possible misconduct, school officials said at the time.
He quit just days later.
According to The Blessing Law Firm, a victim in this case has sought legal help.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.