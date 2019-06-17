Group presents check to Cincinnati Children’s for rare brain cancer research

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - An organization is doing all it can to raise awareness for children diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer known as DIPG.
The Cannonballs for Kayne Foundation recently presented Cincinnati Children’s with a $10,000 check to continue researching the disease. The group is named after a teen who lost his battle to the rare form of brain cancer after one year.
In addition to presenting the check, Kayne’s brother Keagan -- along with three other guys -- rode bikes for 40 days and 4,000 miles to educate people about DIPG.
