Group presents check to Cincinnati Children’s for rare brain cancer research

Family members of group’s namesake also biked thousands of miles to educate people about DIPG

Organization raising awareness about DIPG
June 17, 2019 at 7:42 PM EDT - Updated June 17 at 7:42 PM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - An organization is doing all it can to raise awareness for children diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer known as DIPG.

The Cannonballs for Kayne Foundation recently presented Cincinnati Children’s with a $10,000 check to continue researching the disease. The group is named after a teen who lost his battle to the rare form of brain cancer after one year.

In addition to presenting the check, Kayne’s brother Keagan -- along with three other guys -- rode bikes for 40 days and 4,000 miles to educate people about DIPG.

