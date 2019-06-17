Jackknifed semi closes SB I-71/75 in NKY

FORT MITCHELL, KY. (FOX19) - Southbound Interstate 71/75 is shut down in Northern Kentucky until further notice due to a crash involving a jackknifed semi-tractor-trailer, according to Kenton County dispatchers
The semi was involved in an accident with a vehicle on the southbound side of the highway near Dixie Highway and crashed into the median separating both sides of the highway at 1:13 a.m., dispatchers said.
No injuries were reported, but there is is a fuel spill and damage to the median wall. Chunks of concrete blew onto lanes on both sides of the highway when the semi struck it, dispatchers said.
Both sides of the highway were closed for more than an hour.
Northbound I-71/75 has reopened, but it’s not clear when the southbound lanes will.
Vehicles are being routed off the highway onto Dixie Highway, where they can get right back on.
You also can detour around the crash and backup by taking eastbound I-275 to northbound I-471 to get into downtown Cincinnati, where you can take westbound Fort Washington Way to return to northbound I-75.
Or, travel further north in Ohio along I-71 and take either westbound Norwood Lateral or Cross County Ronald Reagan Highway to reach northbound I-75.
