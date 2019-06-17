New system allows drivers to check in online without waiting at the BMV

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) -Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) Registrar Charles Norman announced a new virtual queuing system for those who hate waiting in long lines at the BMV.
The system is called “Get in line, online,” and it launched Monday in 12 deputy registrar locations.
It allows drivers to get in line in advance without having to physically wait in the office.
After checking in online, the driver has four hours to arrive at the BMV. Once the driver arrives to the BMV, the person would check in at a self-service kiosk and claim their spot in line.
“Right now, drivers can be subjected to significant wait times, which is inconvenient, inefficient, and frustrating,” said Gov. DeWine. “We believe the introduction of this new technology will save drivers’ valuable time and give the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles and its deputy registrars better ability to provide exceptional customer service.”
“Our goal is to change the culture of state government so every service is designed with the customer in mind,” said Lt. Governor and Director of InnovateOhio Jon Husted. “We want ours to be the most innovative, creative state in the Midwest, which starts within state government by using technology to offer better services to Ohioans, and this is a great first step for the BMV.”
The 12 locations the system is active in
- 22125 Rockside Rd., Bedford
- 104 W. Spring Valley Rd., Centerville
- 1583 Alum Creek Drive, Columbus
- 112 Dillmont Drive, Columbus
- 2970 Hayden Run Plaza, Columbus
- 4503 Kenny Road, Columbus
- 4161 West Broad Street, Columbus
- 5287 Westpointe Plaza, Columbus
- 8210 County Rd. 140 Suite A, Findlay
- 3040 Southwest Blvd., Grove City
- 4740 Cemetery Road, Hilliard
- 17 Cherri Park Square, Westerville
Because it is still a new system, the BMV will continue to review wait and processing times. If this is successful, then it could expand to other deputy registrars throughout the state.
“Get in line, online” is optional to drivers. Walk-ins are still available.
