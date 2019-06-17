North College Hill police searching for man in violent knife attack

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - North College Hill police are looking for a man considered to be armed and dangerous.
Darrell Warfield is wanted for a felonious assault with a knife. Police posted photos Monday they said were unsuitable for some to view.
Police say the assault took place June 14 on Parrish Avenue, after Warfield propositioned an underage child. He is accused of slashing the victim repeatedly with a knife before running away.
Warfield is 51, has black hair and brown eyes, stands about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 215 lbs. A picture of him is attached to this story.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts or the attack should call police at 513-521-7171.
