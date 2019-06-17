Norwood K9′s first day on the job leads to traffic stop drug bust

K9 Beau helped officers make an arrest

Beau found drugs during a traffic stop on his first day of work.
NORWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - Norwood K9 Beau assisted his handler, Officer Harvey, during a traffic stop on his first day.

Officer Harvey had the K9 conduct a free air sniff around the vehicle after noticing the operator of the vehicle exhibiting nervous behaviors.

During the search, Beau indicated to the presence of an illegal controlled substance.

Officers discovered syringes, a baggy of suspected heroin/fentanyl mix and a baggy of suspected cocaine.

The operator of the vehicle was charged with two counts of felony drug possession, drug abuse instruments and driving under suspension.

