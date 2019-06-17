Police search for suspect involved in grand theft

WESTWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) -Cincinnati police are investigating a grand theft that happened in Westwood early Thursday morning.
It happened in the 2800 block of Four Towers Drive at 1 a.m. said officers.
Police say a car was broken into and a Microsoft Surface Pro 6 laptop and Samsung 8 cell phone were stolen.
If anyone has information, contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040 or submit an anonymous tip via text message. To submit a tip, text CPD and the tip to 847411.
