11 school districts to hold active shooter drill this week

ROSS TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Authorities are holding a large-scale school safety exercise involving 11 districts in Butler County this week.
Nearly 200 students and adults will participate Tuesday in the four-hour simulation of an active shooter at a board meeting on the Ross Local School District’s high school and middle school campus off Hamilton Cleves Road, according to the Butler County Educational Service Center.
It will be “a complex, coordinated event,” said Katherine Clayton, the center’s director of public school safety.
About a dozen county, state and local agencies and community partners will participate in what’s expected to be the biggest such safety exercise ever in Butler County.
They include the following school districts and their school resource officers: Butler Tech, Edgewood, Fairfield, Hamilton, Lakota, Madison, Middletown, Monroe, New Miami, Ross, and Talawanda.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Colerain Township Fire and EMS Department, UC-West Chester Hospital, Ross Township police and fire departments; emergency management agencies for Ohio and the county and Morgan Township Fire and EMS Department also are among agencies participating.
The full-scale exercise will meet Ohio requirements with mobilization of personnel and equipment and a command post, according to Clayton.
