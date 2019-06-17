Slight Risk of Severe Storms South of Cincinnati Metro

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the risk of severe thunderstorms in the rural counties to the south and southeast of Cincinnati metro to a SLIGHT RISK of severe thunderstorms Monday evening and overnight with the main threats being damaging winds and large hail.
With so much rain last week and over the weekend flash flooding will also be a concern in any location that thunderstorm downpours dump some rain.
Most of the next ten days will be wet but there are a few good days in the next ten.
