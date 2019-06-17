Thomas More’s Madison Temple named DIII Athlete of Year

“It is such an honor to be selected as the Division III Honda Athlete of the Year," said Temple. "I think this award represents the time and dedication I have put into the sport I love, and it shows that hard work pays off. I was tested in the past when I tore both of my ACLs in high school and almost didn’t play in college. I am extremely grateful that I came to Thomas More and got to live out my dream of being a college athlete and winning not one, but two national championships. Of course, this award wouldn’t have been possible if it weren’t for the amazing people I have in my life. Thank you to my coaches, teammates, friends, fans, athletic trainers and the athletic department for your support and believing in me. To my wonderful family, thank you for your love and support every step of the way. I wouldn’t be half the woman I am if it weren’t for you all keeping me grounded and instilling in me the importance of being a competitor, showing good sportsmanship and always being a positive role model.”