Thomas More’s Madison Temple named DIII Athlete of Year

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Recent Thomas More University graduate Madison Temple has been named the DIII Honda Athlete of the Year.
Temple, an Anderson High School graduate, will be presented with this honor on a live telecast on CBS Sports Network on June 24 in the Founders’ Room at the Galen Center on the campus of the University of Southern California in downtown Los Angeles.
“It is such an honor to be selected as the Division III Honda Athlete of the Year," said Temple. "I think this award represents the time and dedication I have put into the sport I love, and it shows that hard work pays off. I was tested in the past when I tore both of my ACLs in high school and almost didn’t play in college. I am extremely grateful that I came to Thomas More and got to live out my dream of being a college athlete and winning not one, but two national championships. Of course, this award wouldn’t have been possible if it weren’t for the amazing people I have in my life. Thank you to my coaches, teammates, friends, fans, athletic trainers and the athletic department for your support and believing in me. To my wonderful family, thank you for your love and support every step of the way. I wouldn’t be half the woman I am if it weren’t for you all keeping me grounded and instilling in me the importance of being a competitor, showing good sportsmanship and always being a positive role model.”
Temple has made a clean sweep of the top Division III national awards as she was named the Jostens Trophy winner and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Division III Player of the Year and WBCA All-American.
She led her team in scoring (23.5 point per game), rebounds (7.7 per game), assists (187) and steals (92) while helping the Saints win the 2019 NCAA DIII Championship title and an undefeated 33-0 record. She was also third on the team in blocked shots with 23.
“Receiving this award from The Collegiate Women Sports Award presented by Honda is a great accomplishment for Madison and a tremendous way to complete her career at Thomas More University," said head coach Jeff Hans. " She has been an integral part of our basketball program, but more importantly the Thomas More community."
