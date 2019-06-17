Thunderstorms and flash flood concerns

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A FLOOD WARNING continues for some of our central counties until 4:30 p.m. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Rain and thunderstorm chances are going to be in this afternoon’s forecast. Any thunderstorms that develop could bring with them very heavy rainfall. With an already saturated ground, we run the risk of flash flooding through Tuesday.
Tuesday, a few stronger storms are possible during the afternoon. Gusty winds and torrential rainfall are the main concerns.
A stalled-out boundary will bring multiple rounds of rain Wednesday and Thursday. Humid conditions with seasonable temperatures are also expected.
