Bengals will open training camp in Dayton

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Zac Taylor era will officially kick off at Welcome Stadium in Dayton.
The Bengals will open training camp on July 27 in Dayton with the remaining practices taking place in Cincinnati.
To celebrate the NFL’s 100th season, the League is honoring Dayton as one of its 13 Original Towns by partnering with the Bengals to host their first training camp practice of the season in Dayton. The first-ever NFL game was played in Dayton in 1920, featuring the Dayton Triangles and Columbus Panhandles -- two of the League’s original 14 teams.
In addition, the city of Dayton and the NFL are collaborating to build a turf field in the area to celebrate the city’s role as an Original Town and leave a lasting impact for years to come.
“There have always been great Bengals fans in the Dayton area,” said Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn. “The Bengals are excited to get back to Dayton for a special practice opening the Zac Taylor era, kicking off the 2019 season and recognizing the history of the NFL and the first game played in Dayton at Triangle Park.”
The full training camp schedule will be released on Tuesday.
