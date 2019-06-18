Family says letter seeking ‘submissive female partner’ came from ex-Mercy Health employee

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - "I am a dominant local man that is looking for a submissive female partner."
That’s the first line of a letter recently sent to a Butler County woman. The family alleges the letter came from a former Mercy Health employee that she has never encountered. The letter is a handwritten request for a romantic relationship.
FOX19 is not naming the man who allegedly sent the letters because no charges have been filed at this time.
"It appears that there's been some sort of data breach at Mercy Hospital in Fairfield," Attorney David Chicarelli said. "It appears that it might have been by one of their employees with some sort of security clearance."
FOX19 NOW reached out to Mercy Health about these accusations and received the following response: “The individual is no longer an employee of Mercy Health. We will not comment further on personnel matters.”
Our initial investigation indicates that there was no access of any patient’s medical record by the individual and that no patient information has been compromised. We will continue to investigate to ensure that is the case. Mercy Health has no higher concern than the safety and confidentiality of our patients."
Chicarelli tells FOX19 he has reached out to the hospital and plans to follow up on their investigation.
"Depending on what they produce to me, as far as their investigation, then I'm going to determine whether or not we're going to be filing a lawsuit or not against both the hospital and potentially the person," Chicarelli said.
The letter in questions reads:
"Dear {REDACTED},
I am a dominant local man that is looking for a submissive female partner. I am not married, no kids, and in the same middle class full time job since 1994. Photos of me are enclosed.
I am curious if you have had a desire for a man that will take a leadership role in the relationship with you and wear the pants in the relationship. I am dominant but I am also polite and respectful. I would ask you to address me as 'Mr. {REDACTED}' or 'Sir' write me back if you are interested. A self-addressed stamped envelope is enclosed.
Sincerely, Mr. {REDACTED}"
"That person has then taken it upon himself to reach out to various young women spanning all across the entire hospital, either employees or patients and has sent letters to them," Chicarelli said.
The Butler County resident who received the letter attempted to file a report with the Hamilton Police Department and was told this was a civil matter.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.