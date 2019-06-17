A Few Showers Overnight

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Sunday’s rainfall total of 2.38” was a record for the date but would not quite make the top 100 wettest days in Cincinnati history going back to 1858. The wettest day in Cincinnati weather history, including some unofficial observations going back to the beginning of 1858 was 6.12” on September 4, 1864. Since official records began in November 1870 the wettest day was March 9, 1964 with 5.21” of rain. Over the next 10 days there will be more wet days than dry days as the rainy pattern continues to soak the Tri-state. Weather forecast models that go out two weeks show a big hot air mass developing over the southern and central Great Plains. Cincinnati will be just to the northeast of the hot, dry weather and that means a continuation of the wet conditions.