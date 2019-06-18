Flash Flood Watch Until 8pm: Periods Of Heavy Rain & Thunder

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A Flash Flood Watch remains for the entire Tri-State until 8 PM. While various flood warnings continue flash flooding will be one of our biggest concerns as periods of heavy downpours and thunderstorms continue today. Look for rain and thunder this morning some of it could be heavy at times and that risk continues through tonight.
Our temperatures this afternoon will stay in the upper 70s with a very muggy air mass in place.
Another round of heavy rain and strong thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night could bring another concern for flooding for most of the area that will continue into Thursday.
Friday will be dry with temperatures near 83 and we will stay dry through early Saturday before rain and thunder return Saturday night and Sunday.
