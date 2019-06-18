1 killed in single-vehicle Brown County crash

HIGGINSPORT, Ohio (FOX19) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash.
It took place earlier this week on U.S. Route 52 near mile post four in Lewis Township, Brown County. Authorities say Matthew Spires, 48, of Georgetown, Ohio was driving eastbound before he drove off the right side of the road.
They say he struck a guardrail and several trees before overturning in the road and catching fire.
Spires was pronounced dead at the scene.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.