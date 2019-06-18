Landslide, sinkhole impact roads

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (FOX19) - Some roads remains closed or partially blocked Tuesday due to issues from all the recent heavy rain.
A sinkhole shut down the center lanes of the 3600 block of River Road near Edgar Street in Riverside, according to Cincinnati police and the Ohio Department of Transportation.
It’s unclear when the lanes will reopen, police say.
Licking Pike remains shut down in Newport between Huling Street and W. 13th Street while crews work to clear a landslide that occurred over the weekend.
Rounds of rain are expected at times throughout Tuesday, and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 8 p.m.
