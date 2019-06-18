Man rescued from trash truck at waste facility

MORAINE, Ohio (FOX19) - A man was found in a load of trash Tuesday morning at the Montgomery County Solid Waste facility in Moraine, Rumpke officials said.
The man sustained injuries and was transported to Kettering Hospital.
“We are very thankful to the first responders that were on scene immediately and acted so swiftly,” said Randy Broadright, area safety manager. “Rumpke is fully committed to working with local authorities on the investigation.”
An investigation is underway to determine why and how the man ended up in the trash truck.
