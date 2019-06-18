Ohio man accused of breaking into woman’s home and rubbing her feet

Tito Cunningham (Source: Lucas County Jail)
By Chris Anderson | June 18, 2019 at 11:31 AM EDT - Updated June 18 at 5:06 PM

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio man is behind bars after allegedly breaking into a home and stroking a woman’s feet.

Tito Cunningham has been charged with burglary of an occupied structure.

According to Lucas County court documents, the 38-year-old entered through the backdoor of his neighbor’s Toledo-area home without permission in search of cigarettes.

The female resident told police that she woke up to Cunningham caressing her feet while she was in bed.

Cunningham was arrested by Toledo police, who said he admitted to taking some of the woman’s cigarettes.

Arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

