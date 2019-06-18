SWAT team on scene with armed, suicidal man barricaded in Clermont Co home

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A SWAT team with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office is negotiating with an armed man barricaded inside a Washington Township home early Tuesday, according to county dispatchers.
SWAT officers responded to the residence in the 2900 block of Kinnett Road after the the man’s sibling called 911 at 1:35 a.m. and told a dispatcher his brother “was going nuts and had a gun" a dispatch supervisor tells FOX19 NOW.
The man shot a round through a ceiling, a police communication report states.
“I was just chilling out with my brother and some friends tonight, I had a few beers, my brother’s been going through some stuff and some difficulties and it seems like he’s going overboard now," the man’s brother told the dispatcher, according to a recording of the call released Tuesday.
"My buddy owns guns, but he seemed really fine for a while and he kept one of my buddy’s guns and we just heard a shot. He’s threatening people and he just keeps going over the edge and we don’t know what do, so....”
A SWAT negotiator is trying to coax the man into peacefully surrendering. The barricaded man has said several times he might come out, but so far has not, according to dispatchers.
He is believed to be alone inside the home, and no injuries have been reported.
