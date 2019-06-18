Ugh... More rain. Thunderstorms are also possible.

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues until 8 p.m.
More rain and thunderstorms are in this afternoon’s forecast. Any thunderstorms that develop could bring with them very heavy rainfall. With an already saturated ground, we run the risk of flash flooding.
Wednesday, a few stronger storms are possible during the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds and torrential rainfall are the main concerns.
A stalled-out boundary will bring multiple rounds of rain through Thursday. Dry weather will finally return Friday (The First Day of Summer) with rain and thunderstorm chances back for the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.