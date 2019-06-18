VIDEO: Miniature pig stolen from Louisville pet shop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A miniature pig was stolen from a Louisville pet store and the theft was caught on camera.
Pet’s Palace owner Jay Hockensmith said the pig was taken from the store located at 2209 Goldsmith Lane on Monday evening.
A video of the theft was posted to Pet’s Palace Facebook page Tuesday along with a message to the person who took the pig stating: “Please return our pig no questions will be asked and no action will be taken....or at least call us for information on how to care for this baby pig.”
Hockensmith said the pig is solid black and does have a microchip.
Anyone with information about the pig theft is asked to call the Louisville Metro Police Department at (502) 574-LMPD.
