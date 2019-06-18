Warren Co. school nurse pleads guilty to sex crimes against student

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Warren County school nurse will spend two months in jail after pleading guilty to sex crimes against a student Monday, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said.
Delena Clever, 48, of Maineville pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor and sexual imposition in front of Warren County Common Pleas Court Juvenile Division Judge Joseph W. Kirby.
Clever was a substitute nurse for the Little Miami and Kings Local School Districts in August 2018, Fornshell said.
During that time, he says, she sent a text message to a male student saying that she was intoxicated and asked the student to driver her around.
Fornshell says Clever gave the student directions to a hotel in Deerfield Township where she rented a room.
While there, he says Clever made several sexual advances toward the student and offered him alcohol and marijuana. The student refused her offer and said he wanted to go home.
On the drive back, the prosecutor says Clever reached over and inappropriately touched the student over his clothing.
“Clever is lucky that the underage student ultimately rebuffed her sexual advances, otherwise she would find herself in a prison cell instead of spending local time in the county jail,” Fornshell said.
Judge Kirby sentenced Clever to 60 days in the Warren County Jail and required she register as a Tier I sex offender.
Monday was a busy day for the Warren County prosecutor.
Fornshell also announced the indictment of a physical education teacher for Springboro Community City Schools who is facing 36 counts of gross sexual imposition charges.
The cases are not related, nor part of the same school district.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.