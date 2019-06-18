14-year-old girl found at Louisiana motel forced into sex, victim of trafficking

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A 14-year-old girl found at a local motel had been forced to have sex with numerous men and had been the victim of sex trafficking for around two months, authorities say.
Four people have been arrested, including the girl’s guardian, according to information from Kim Myers, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Myers says detectives have reason to believe there may be more juvenile victims,
Myers says detectives found the girl at a motel on N. Martin Luther King Highway in Lake Charles on March 21, while responding to a report that the girl, who had been reported as a runaway, was possibly at the location.
The girl was in a motel room with Mariah C. Miller, 24, of Iowa.
Detectives learned the girl had been beaten and forced into sex, Myers said.
Detectives learned Miller, Darius P. Landry, 28, of Lake Charles, who was the victim’s guardian and family member, and Kaleb A. Citizen, 21, of Lake Charles, an acquaintance of the victim, were responsible for trafficking the girl. All have been arrested.
Antonio D. Tompkins, 25, of Lake Charles, with whom she was forced to have sex, was also arrested. Tompkins is also a suspect in a home invasion on Arkansas Street on May 14.
Between June 10 and 13, Judge Guy Bradberry signed warrants for all four. Miller, Citizen, and Tompkins were already being held at Calcasieu Correctional Center on unrelated charges. Landry was arrested June 17.
- Darius P. Landry, 28, Lake Charles: Trafficking of juveniles for sexual purposes. Bond: $250,000.
- Mariah C. Miller, 24, Iowa: Human trafficking. Bond: $250,000.
- Kaleb A. Citizen, 21, Lake Charles: Human trafficking, first-degree rape, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Bond: $2 million.
- Antonio D. Tompkins, 25, Lake Charles: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Bond: $250,000.
The investigation is continuing and more arrests and charges are likely, Myers said. She asked anyone with additional information on this case or the suspects to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605.
Detectives Seth Abshire and Michael G. Miller are the lead investigators.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.