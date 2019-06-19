Arrest made in fatal Reading Road shooting

Arrest made in fatal Reading Road shooting
Stone was arrested for the shooting that killed Williams.
June 19, 2019 at 12:00 PM EDT - Updated June 19 at 12:00 PM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - An arrest has been made in the fatal Bong Hill shooting that happened last week.

Police said the shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. in the 5000 block of Reading Road on June 13.

The victim, identified by police as Ronald A. Williams, 37, was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center but later succumbed to his injuries.

Cincinnati police say Ronald A. Williams, 37, was shot and killed on Thursday.
Cincinnati police say Ronald A. Williams, 37, was shot and killed on Thursday. (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)

On Wednesday, police arrested 31-year-old Deangelo Stone and charged him with causing the death of Williams.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.