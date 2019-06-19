Arrest made in fatal Reading Road shooting

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - An arrest has been made in the fatal Bong Hill shooting that happened last week.
Police said the shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. in the 5000 block of Reading Road on June 13.
The victim, identified by police as Ronald A. Williams, 37, was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center but later succumbed to his injuries.
On Wednesday, police arrested 31-year-old Deangelo Stone and charged him with causing the death of Williams.
Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
