Chagrin Falls named best city in Ohio to live in

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new study by ChamberOfCommerce.org ranking the most livable cities in Ohio puts beautiful Chagrin Falls in the top spot, while Hudson, Beachwood and Mentor rounded out the top 10 locally.
“Ohio’s most liveable city is Chagrin Falls, a modestly sized suburb of Cleveland. Chagrin Falls schools are regularly ranked among the best in the state and the city is home to Chagrin Valley Little Theatre, one of the oldest community theaters in the United States.”
The study ranked 2,509 qualified cities with populations above 25,000 using five factors: employment, housing, quality of life, education and health.
- Chagrin Falls
- Powell
- Mason
- Hudson
- New Albany
- Lewis Center
- Westerville
- Beachwood
- Hilliard
- Mentor
