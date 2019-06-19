City Council to vote on plan to fill nearly $1.4M hole in streetcar budget

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Council is expected to vote Wednesday on a plan to fill a $1.4 million budget shortfall for the streetcar.
The emergency ordinance comes as the Cincinnati Bell Connector streetcar operating budget for fiscal year 2020 begins July 1.
We have requests into Mayor John Cranley and all council members for comment ahead of the 2 p.m. meeting.
The public can weigh in with their comments at 1:30 p.m.
Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman was downright livid Wednesday morning over the prospect of the measure passing.
He called streetcar funding “a farce.”
“The streetcar assumptions from the beginning have not come to fruition. Citizens were promised that no general fund money would be used to operate the streetcar as were indicated during both streetcar campaigns. And today, as predicted, general fund money is being used.
“Streetcar has been running in the negative since the beginning,” he continued. "The money that was borrowed to operate the streetcar has been used. They’ve been slowly using that money over time and so now what has happened is the operation of the streetcar and its expenses don’t match up and so instead of reducing operations in order to meet the demand, they decided to throw more money - more taxpayer money - at the streetcar.”
If adopted, the city could increase the fee for several parking violations, including the fine for parking on the streetcar tracks; lowering the overhead budget for Cincinnati Metro, which oversees the streetcar and using from a new digital advertising program, city officials said this week.
“It’s a mad grab. They are trying to find money everyplace they can find it," Smitherman said.
However, city officials also unveiled numbers showing there is a $10.3 million backlog over the past six years of unpaid parking tickets and penalties: $5.1 million from unpaid tickets and $5.2 million in late payment penalties, he noted.
If all that money was paid, this would be the streetcar deficit several times over and then some, he said.
“That’s real money,” he said. "Why not have a whole team in the city just working to get our $10 million? Those would be good paying jobs where we bring a team in that we pay to go out and collect that money.”
Meanwhile, cutting streetcar service would not cover the deficit, city officials said. Cutting it by 50 percent would save only $388,828 a year.
“That’s not the issue,” Smitherman said. “They didn’t do any of that and the bottom line is the streetcar is running empty at times and why are you running streetcars empty? The only reason they are saying that is it’s not their money. The problem here is the first step should have been to reduce the services of the streetcar, have open conversation with the federal government about the streetcar instead of having the taxpayer shoulder the burden.”
He predicted the streetcar budget deficit will just keep going up each year.
“We are using precious general fund money they promised we wouldn’t use during the streetcar campaign. Those are precious dollars to support things like sanitation, fire and police services, our basic services. Now it’s clear our streetcar is competing against our basic services and for me that’s a problem.”
City officials must operate the streetcar for more than 20 more years due to $45 million in federal grants they received to pay for the route’s construction and manufacture of vehicles.
And now, there are talks Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority wants to end the agency’s agreement to oversee operations of the streetcar, Smitherman warned.
“Look for the SORTA board to divorce itself from the streetcar to pass a countywide levy for bus service next year. Bus service is their core operation and what they should be doing,” he said.
“What we should be doing is reducing our streetcar service to allow more money and service for buses and to extend bus service in the urban core. Why would we give money to a streetcar that goes around 3.5 miles when our citizens are having trouble taking multiple bus transfers to get their to daycare and then get to work?"
