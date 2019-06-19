City worker killed in electrocution was installing police surveillance camera

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The city worker killed by electrocution Monday was installing a police surveillance camera at the time, two city officials said Wednesday.
“He was installing/running lines that would be used for the installation of a camera,” Casey Weldon, city spokesman wrote in an email to FOX19 NOW.
LeRoy Garrison Jr., 48, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 4800 block of Hawaiian Terrance in Mt. Airy about 2 p.m., city officials said.
He was working alone in a bucket truck when he came into contact with live wires, according to police.
Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman has called for a “full investigation into this matter."
His death is being investigated by the Cincinnati Police Department, Office of Risk Management and the city administration is working with the Department of Public Services to review the incident to better understand what occurred, according to an email City Manager Patrick Duhaney wrote Mayor John Cranley and all City Council Members on Monday.
The city has halted all non-emergency electrical maintenance while Garrison’s death is investigated, the email states.
All flags will fly at half mast in Garrison’s honor, and grief counselors are available for all Department of Public Safety employees, Weldon said.
