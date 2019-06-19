2 CPS high schools phasing in later start times

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Two Cincinnati Public high schools will have a later arrival and dismissal time when students and staff return Aug. 19 for the 2019-20 year.
In 2019, the CPS Board of Education passed a resolution to phase-in later school start times for CPS high schools over the next three years.
Gilbert A. Dater High School and Western Hills University High School will have later school start times starting this fall.
Gilbert A. Dater High School (grades 7-12)
Start Time: 8a.m.
End Time: 3p.m.
Western Hills University High School (grades 7-12)
Start Time: 8a.m.
End Time: 3p.m.
For more information about the later school start times, visit their website.
