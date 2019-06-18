A Dry Morning Commute Finally!

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - After some isolated reports of flooding during evening from a single band of rain t he weather dries out for the morning commute
Will the rainy pattern ever end? The general answer is “yes, it always does”, but I am sure it will be soon enough for most of us. It does not look like we will see a long stretch of warm, dry weather until at least the middle of July based on current medium range weather models.
All of the models are trying to build a hot, summertime ridge of dry high pressure to the south of Cincinnati, then move it westward into the southern Great Plains. Unfortunately that big hot and dry air mass does not make it here until the middle of July and then for only a short time. That means we are north of the hot, dry air in the zone meteorologist call “The Ring of Fire”. And that means more rain. –Steve Horstmeyer
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.