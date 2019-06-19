Elderly man threatens to shoot Get Go employee over lotto number mistake

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - An 82-year-old man is no longer welcome at one Rocky River gas station after he became belligerent with employees.
The elderly man reportedly entered the Get Go gas station on Center Ridge Road to purchase lottery tickets around 5:30 a.m. the morning of June 16.
According to police, the man, who is known to lawfully carry a concealed handgun, began complaining that the employees never get his lottery numbers correct.
Police said he threatened to set his gun on the counter if the clerk didn’t run the numbers correctly. He then threatened to shoot the clerk’s fingers off.
The man eventually left the store without further incident.
We’re told the clerk was understandably upset, but ultimately declined to press charges against the man.
Giant Eagle loss prevention did, however, file a trespass order, which prohibits the man from returning to the premises.
