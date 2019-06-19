Flash Flood Watch extended until Thursday night

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A Flash Flood Watch is extended for the entire Tri-State through 8 p.m. Thursday.
The advisory includes Hamilton, Butler, Warren and Clermont counties in Ohio; Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties in Northern Kentucky and Dearborn, Ripley and Switzerland counties in southeastern Indiana.
This comes after another round of heavy rain fell Tuesday night with most areas seeing another half inch on top of already-well saturated grounds from all the recent showers.
We will remain stuck in this storm pattern through Thursday and then again this weekend, but the Wednesday morning commute should be dry.
More showers are expected later Wednesday. The high temperature will be in the mid-to-upper 70s.
We will have another brief break from the rain Thursday night into the first part Friday, and then showers and t-storms will return Friday night through this weekend.
What’s to blame for all this rain, rain, rain?
A stalled front has meandered around the region over the past week with areas of low atmospheric pressure moving along the front, initiating showers and thunderstorms amid the humid air.
Year to date, this has been the third-wettest first six months ever for our region with 33.71 inches of rain recorded Jan. 1 through June 18 at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Typically, we would see 21 inches in that time, so we are 12.5 inches above normal.
Cincinnati set a daily record for rainfall Sunday with 2.38 inches recorded at CVG, just up from the old record of 2.35 inches in 2000.
Overall, 3.6 inches of rain fell this weekend and in all, most areas in the Tri-State except Butler County have seen 3-5 inches with some areas like Covington in Northern Kentucky and Ripley County in southeastern Indiana recording close to 6 inches, according to the weather service.
Butler County has record 2-4 inches in most areas, at last check.
Next week looks slightly drier with more typical summertime heat and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s with lower chances of rain than what we’ve seen.
But, yes, more rain could return toward the middle of next week.
