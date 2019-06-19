Flash Flood Watch Remains Until 8pm Thursday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Finally some dry hours for this morning’s commute, into early this afternoon, but that will not last for long. The biggest concern this morning will be some patchy fog that could be dense in spots, before it burns off daylight arrives. Look for a sun and cloud mix early today with highs near 80 degrees, however rain and thunder return later this afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong with damaging wind and heavy rain once again. Flash Flood Watches will continue through Thursday evening, with more rain around for the first part of your Thursday.
Friday will be the best day of the week as summer arrives and we stay sunny with a high of 82 degrees. So will the rainy pattern ever end? It does not look like we will see a long stretch of warm, dry weather until at least the middle of July based on current medium range weather models.
All of the models are trying to build a hot, summertime ridge of dry high pressure to the south of Cincinnati, then move it westward into the southern Great Plains. Unfortunately that big hot and dry air mass does not make it here until the middle of July and then for only a short time. That means we are north of the hot, dry air in the zone meteorologist call “The Ring of Fire”.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.