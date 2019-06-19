Flash Flood Watch Remains Until 8pm Thursday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Finally some dry hours for this morning’s commute, into early this afternoon, but that will not last for long. The biggest concern this morning will be some patchy fog that could be dense in spots, before it burns off daylight arrives. Look for a sun and cloud mix early today with highs near 80 degrees, however rain and thunder return later this afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong with damaging wind and heavy rain once again. Flash Flood Watches will continue through Thursday evening, with more rain around for the first part of your Thursday.