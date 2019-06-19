Local company combating Cincinnati’s food deserts with ‘edible landscapes’

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A Madisonville-based company is working to help address food deserts in Cincinnati through edible landscapes and volunteer work.
Plant Cincinnati has been in business for four years and are relatively new to the Madisonville area. On Tuesday, Plant Cincinnati was working on what they call an edible landscape outside of the Madisonville Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation along Madison Road.
“The plan they came up with for this building is, really, it’s a building that stands out in the neighborhood so we needed a landscape out front that stands out in the neighborhood,” MCURC’s Matt Strauss said.
Michael Morris is the founder of Plant Cincinnati and is not shy about sharing his passion for plants.
“It's a large gardening community and so I wanted to help with that initiative and help educate people on food and the application of gardening and creating food,” Morris said.
Morris hopes to launch a fresh produce store along Madison in the future to address food desert issues that community members along their stretch face.
“Something else that we’re really focused on, in time, is working with schools and kids in the neighborhood as well as clients,” Morris said.
The educational aspect of their business is also accomplished through some of the time they’ve donated trying to give back to the community. Two weeks ago Plant Cincinnati set up shop in Bramble Park offering people a taste of some locally grown produce.
“When it comes off the grill people don’t expect it,” Morris said. “They look for chicken or burgers or dogs or something like that and we get a great response from the community when you feed people good food.”
