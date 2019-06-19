Man shot in chest in city’s latest homicide

SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (FOX19) - A man was found fatally shot in the chest in the city’s latest homicide overnight, Cincinnati police said.
The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office is on scene Wednesday morning in the 2500 block of Hansford Place in South Fairmount.
just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
They said they found a man in his 20s dead at the scene and it appeared there were no witnesses.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
This is the tenth deadly shooting in the city in the past three weeks, according to police.
It comes as Cincinnati sees an increase in shootings and homicides as summer-like temperatures arrive.
Police officials have said those numbers fell in previous years.
