Man’s car stolen at gunpoint in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A man’s car was stolen after he was robbed at gunpoint Saturday in West Price Hill, according to Cincinnati Police.
Authorities say at 2:40 a.m. in the 1800 block of Sunset Avenue, the suspect brandished a handgun, hit the victim in the head with the weapon and stole his car and cellphone.
The victim suffered a minor head injury during the robbery, according to police. The car stolen was a gray 2018 Hyundai Tucson with an Ohio license plate of HLK 8260.
A suspect description isn’t available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.
