More Rain Overnight But Ending for the Morning Commute

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - After a while, when the seemingly unchanging weather pattern refuses to budge, I begin to run out of things to write. This is one of those times. Once again, showers and thunderstorms will pop up in the Tristate and where brief, heavy downpours occur water will pond on roads, accumulate in low spots and bring short-term, localized flooding. Streams and creeks could rise and the water in local rivers will flow rapidly and for the most part stay below flood stage. The risk of severe thunderstorms here tonight and tomorrow is minimal. There are signs of a pattern change that may dry the weather out quite a bit. A hot dry air is forecast to gradually build northward from the Gulf Coast during the last days of June and push the zone of stormy, wet weather into the Great Lakes bringing some relief here as July begins. –Steve Horstmeyer