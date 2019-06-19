Mt. Healthy police search for diabetic missing 13-year-old

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Mt. Healthy police are looking for a missing 13-year-old named Nehemiah Smith.
He was last seen leaving 7808 Werner Ave. on Tuesday. He is 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 70 lbs., has brown eyes, and black hair.
A picture of Nehemiah is attached to this story.
Police say he left the residence around 9 p.m. wearing dark sweat pants, a long-sleeved gray shirt, and gray sweatpants.
Nehemiah is diabetic and may be in need of medical care, police said. If you find him, please call police at 513-728-3183.
