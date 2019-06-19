Police searching for 3 men after reported rape in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are investigating a reported rape in West Price Hill they believe involved three men.
It was reported Tuesday around 11 a.m. A woman told police she had been attacked near Rapid Run Pike and Rutledge, which is near Rapid Run Park. After officers arrived, the woman told them that her attackers were three men in their 20s.
District Three investigators and K-9 units spent time searching the scene. Police put out an alert around noon to make sure neighbors knew what was going on and to encourage them to keep an eye out for the three suspects.
It is not yet clear how the victim is doing or if she was treated for any injuries. If you have any information, police said you should call 911.
