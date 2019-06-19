Presidential Disaster Declaration issued for 10 counties in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) -Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that 10 counties in Ohio received federal assistance due to the damage caused by the severe storms and tornadoes last month.
President Donald Trump issued a Presidential Disaster Declaration for the people and businesses impacted by the 21 tornadoes that touched down in the Dayton area on May 27 and May 28.
According to FEMA, SBA and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, 942 homes and buildings were either destroyed or significantly damaged and 837 homes and buildings had minor damage or slightly affected.
Governor DeWine said that President Trump, “vowed to provide any assistance he could” and that the deceleration, “will help those working to rebuild their homes and their lives.”
The 10 counties issued in the declaration are Auglaize, Darke, Greene, Hocking, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Muskingham, Perry and Pickaway.
The counties will receive assistance programs including the Individual Assistance Program, Disaster Legal Services Program and the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. It also could bring possible low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The Presidential Disaster Deceleration also now allows Ohio to apply for even more assistance programs, like crisis counseling assistance and disaster unemployment assistance.
