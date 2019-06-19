Riverbend postpones country concert for ‘unprecedented’ rainfall, rising Ohio River

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Brantley Gilbert, with special guests Michael Ray and Lindsay Ell, were set to play Riverbend Music Center on Thursday.
That show has been postponed.
Riverbend sent out a release Wednesday saying the show had been postponed "due to the unprecedented amount of rainfall over the past few days causing the rapid rise of the Ohio River.
The rescheduled date will be announced in the coming days. Patrons should hold on to their tickets as they will be valid for the new date.
