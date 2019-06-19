Road closures for Cincinnati Pride Parade

Exit ramps and streets will be closed off this Saturday starting at 8 a.m.

List of roads closed for Cincinnati Pride Parade (Source: WBRC)
By Jensen Mills | June 19, 2019 at 1:13 PM EDT - Updated June 19 at 1:13 PM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Pride Parade will be taking place downtown Saturday and with it comes road closures for a better portion of the day.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. June 22, but road closures will begin as early as 8 a.m. on Saturday and open back up around 3 p.m.

Here’s a list of streets near the staging area that will close at 8 a.m.:

  • Seventh Street exit ramp from SB 75
  • Seventh Street ramp from Gest Street
  • W Eighth Street- eastbound closed at Linn Street

Here are the streets that are part of the parade route that will close at 10:30 a.m.:

  • Seventh Street- closed between Central Avenue and Walnut Street
  • Central Avenue- closed between Sixth Street and Ninth Street
  • Plum Street- closed between Eighth Street and Sixth Street
  • Race Street- closed between Garfield Place and Sixth Street
  • Fifth Street- closed between Race Street and Walnut Street
  • Vine Street/ Rosa Parks Street- closed north of Ted Berry Way
  • Freedom Way- closed between Race Street and Joe Nuxhall Way
  • Walnut Street- closed south of Second Street (local access only)
  • Joe Nuxhall Way- closed south of Second Street
  • Mehring Way- closed between Elm Street and East Pete Rose Way
  • East Pete Rose Way- closed between Broadway and Johnny Bench Way
  • Johnny Bench Way- closed

Cincinnati police say you will be allowed to cross the parade route with their help at these intersections:

  • Seventh Street at Elm Street
  • Vine Street at Sixth Street
  • Vine Street at Fourth Street
  • Vine Street at Third Street

