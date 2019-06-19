Road closures for Cincinnati Pride Parade

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Pride Parade will be taking place downtown Saturday and with it comes road closures for a better portion of the day.
The parade starts at 11 a.m. June 22, but road closures will begin as early as 8 a.m. on Saturday and open back up around 3 p.m.
Here’s a list of streets near the staging area that will close at 8 a.m.:
- Seventh Street exit ramp from SB 75
- Seventh Street ramp from Gest Street
- W Eighth Street- eastbound closed at Linn Street
Here are the streets that are part of the parade route that will close at 10:30 a.m.:
- Seventh Street- closed between Central Avenue and Walnut Street
- Central Avenue- closed between Sixth Street and Ninth Street
- Plum Street- closed between Eighth Street and Sixth Street
- Race Street- closed between Garfield Place and Sixth Street
- Fifth Street- closed between Race Street and Walnut Street
- Vine Street/ Rosa Parks Street- closed north of Ted Berry Way
- Freedom Way- closed between Race Street and Joe Nuxhall Way
- Walnut Street- closed south of Second Street (local access only)
- Joe Nuxhall Way- closed south of Second Street
- Mehring Way- closed between Elm Street and East Pete Rose Way
- East Pete Rose Way- closed between Broadway and Johnny Bench Way
- Johnny Bench Way- closed
Cincinnati police say you will be allowed to cross the parade route with their help at these intersections:
- Seventh Street at Elm Street
- Vine Street at Sixth Street
- Vine Street at Fourth Street
- Vine Street at Third Street
