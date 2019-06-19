4 rob man of Xbox he was meeting to sell, police say

PRICE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are investigating a report of an aggravated robbery that happened Monday in Price Hill.
It happened in the 3700 block of Warsaw Avenue at 2:50 p.m., said police.
The victim said believed he was meeting the four suspects to sell them his Xbox, but instead, they took the Xbox from him without paying. One of the suspects had a dark gray handgun visible. The suspects were driving a dark Nissan Altima.
Even though the Xbox was stolen, the victim was not injured, police say.
Three of the suspects are male and one is female. They are all around 20 years old.
Police say one of the male suspects has heavy acne and extensive tattoos and one of the other male suspects was wearing a “Call of Duty/ Black Ops” backpack and he was armed with the dark gray handgun.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040 or submit an anonymous tip via text message. Text CPD and your tip to 847411.
