Sentencing day for dad in death of 1-year-old who died of drug OD

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A Colerain Township father is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday for the death of his 1-year-old daughter due to a drug overdose.
Anthony Worthington, 40, is due to face Judge Sylvia Hendon in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court at 9 a.m.
He pleaded guilty last month to involuntary manslaughter, child endangering, tampering with evidence and drug possession in the Jan. 4 death of his daughter.
Worthington was arrested a few days later after telling detectives he thought she ingested drugs before she died.
He admitted to police he had a 16 gram bag of methamphetamine, court records show.
His daughter, Raegan Worthington, was found face down, not breathing and unresponsive in the bed at a home in the 6600 block of Schweitzerhoff Road.
Narcan was administered, but she was pronounced dead after she was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, police have said.
Worthington also told authorities he asked his niece to dispose of a bag of drugs, but police found it, according to court records.
