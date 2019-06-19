Wife of man wanted in North College Hill knife attack: ‘Please turn yourself in’

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The wife of a man wanted for a felonious assault that occurred Friday in North College Hill is calling for her husband to turn himself in.
Antoinette Warfield said Tuesday she wants her husband Darrell Warfield to turn himself over to authorities, but she doesn’t know where he is.
“I wish I did because I would talk to him, and I hope he’s listening," she said. “Can I get this out to my husband? Please turn yourself in, wherever you are.”
Police say the assault took place Friday on Parrish Avenue, after Warfield propositioned an underage child. He is accused of slashing the victim — who was not the child — repeatedly with a knife before running away.
The victim told FOX19 the suspect is known to him.
“Yes, he has had his problems; yes, he drinks; yes, he does what he wants to do, but he stands his ground, bottom line,” Warfield said of her husband. “He stands his ground and that’s what I expect him to do.”
Darrell Warfield is 51, has black hair and brown eyes, stands about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 215 lbs.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts or the attack is asked to call police at (513) 521-7171.
