20 arrested in ’Operation River Sweep’ for drugs, firearms offenses

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Twenty people have been arrested and charged with drugs and firearms offenses after a six month investigation done by the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force.
During the course of the 'Operation River Sweep’ that began in January, NKDSF seized various dangerous drugs and identified local drug distributors and their sources of supply.
Campbell County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office presented the investigation to the grand jury and obtained felony indictments.
Seven search warrants were obtained and the following was seized:
- 358 Grams of Crystal Methamphetamine (Ice)
- 289 Pills made from illicit Fentanyl
- 64 grams of Fentanyl (powder)
- 4.6 grams of heroin
- 11.3 grams of Cocaine
- 2248 grams of marijuana
- Three loaded firearms
- $11,375 US Currency
This investigation is ongoing as some of the individuals indicted remain at large.
Additional state or federal charges are possible, the NKDSF said.
