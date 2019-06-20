Could incidents at Reading high, middle be connected to previous acts of vandalism?

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Officials with Reading Community Schools say police have told them juveniles have been arrested in recent break-ins at the middle and high schools on Bonnell Avenue.
Those incidents took place about two weeks ago.
“They spray-painted a lot of walls in both the high school and middle school, they took a bunch of keys from desks and offices and stole two cameras and a computer," said Chuck LaFata, Superintendent of Reading Community Schools. “The police told us that the spray paint graphics or graffiti that they sprayed painted in the school is very similar to some graffiti that had been sprayed around Reading."
Lafata says he isn’t sure how the group got into the building, but he says two of the people responsible are students.
Reading police say several other juveniles have also been linked to recent acts of vandalism in the area.
Locks around this building have been changed since this happened.
