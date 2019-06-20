Crash closes WB Ronald Reagan Cross County Hwy

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Westbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway is shut down near Hamilton Avenue due to a crash, Hamilton County dispatchers said.
One person was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center shortly after a vehicle struck a guardrail about 8 a.m. Thursday, she said.
The extent of the injuries were not immediately available.
Traffic also is backed up on the eastbound side of the highway.
Springfield Township and North College Hill first responders remain on scene.
Northern Kentucky motorists also are seeing delays.
The ramp off northbound Interstate 71/75 to eastbound I-275 is shut down due to an overturned semi in Kenton County.
