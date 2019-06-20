Dry Weather On The Way For Friday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A flash flood watch continues till 8 PM however look for more dry weather than wet weather this morning for the commute. The heaviest rain has tapered, so while A few scattered showers will remain for the morning drive most of us stay dry.
Rain chances today will be much later however I will keep scattered rain and isolated thunder still in the forecast through early evening. Temperatures today will stay in the mid to upper 70s.
Finally we dry out tonight through most of Friday but storm chance is return late Friday evening. Enjoy some sunshine with highs in the low 80s and Friday.
The weekend becomes unsettled again with thunderstorm chances in the afternoon and evening with a very muggy and humid air mass. Look for daytime highs in the mid 80s.
