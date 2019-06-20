Drying Out For A Day

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Tracking radar through the afternoon and watching model trends tells me that severe storms and flooding rains WILL NOT occur in the FOX19 NOW viewing area tgis afternoon and evening. On fact slightly cooler and less humid air will move into the area overnight and Friday looks nice for a change. A few showers and some thunder will return to the Tristate Friday evening then through the weekend scattered activity in the warm and humid air. The last of the thunderstorms will move east Tuesday then Wednesday through Saturday of NEXT week look dry and very much like summer. Speaking of summer, astronomical summer begins tomorrow at 11:54 AM EDT.